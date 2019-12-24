My first year as a single mother I had almost nothing with which to buy the kids presents. I had moved to a new town and was working for $8 an hour and my rent was almost $900.
Tight wasn't the word for it. A real low point was when my youngest asked for a $1.64 box of store brand “fruit smiles” and I had to say no.
People were asking about Christmas, trying to feel it out without prying. It was hard going from my previous income to this.
My neighbors gave me $50 and I left for the store to make it stretch. My then boyfriend David, now my husband, said let me take you to the store and help you with the kids. Pride wounded, but grateful, off we went to Walmart. I had about $100 to split between them and felt blessed to have it. You do what you can do. One wanted headphones and the other wanted Dr Pepper, Hot Cheetos and an iPod, how would I do that? That child is still happy when I have Cheetos and Dr Pepper in her stocking.
Then it happened, I came home one night with the kids and our eyes were amazed at the Christmas miracle right before our eyes. My friend had gone into the house, set up a decorated tree and the thing was full of presents for all three of us. It was literally the best Christmas ever. I will not ever forget it.
The love I felt in my heart for them and that act of kindness was something I will always cherish. I was so overwhelmed by all the love and that someone thought about my kids who had already gone through so much and my mama heart that was hurting because I couldn't give them the world.
My other friend contributed $100 just for me which enabled me to go buy a used set of tires because mine were dangerously bald.
So to all you single parents out there, struggling to make miracles happen this Christmas, don't beat yourself up. Sometimes we have to make hard choices.
As the parent we have to determine when it is best for the child to remove them from a bad situation. Do we want our daughters to grow up thinking it is OK to be cheated on? Do we want our sons to thing it is OK to hit women? No, so remember mama or daddy, when you are pretending to be camping because you couldn't afford the light bill, sometimes the best gift is having a peaceful and safe environment, even if it's dark. Don't be afraid to reach out and ask for help.
And for the rest of you, be Jesus for people. They won’t ever forget it and you may save more than a mothers or fathers pride, you may be giving the true meaning of Christmas, the spirit of Christ to an entire family.
It is my intention to connect families like these with resources to help them. This project will take some work and time, but by this time next year I would love to see this come to fruition. If anyone would like to help pay it forward with me, feel free to email me at sparker@athensreview.com.
Merry Christmas. Jesus loves you and so do I.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.