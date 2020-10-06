It is time for the second annual Henderson County Library Comic-con from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at The Texan. The original event was scheduled for July 11, and had to be postponed due to COVID-19.
The event had a great response in the first year, with around 730 people in attendance according to Michelle Zenor, HCL director.
“We are excited to have this event for the community, we love putting it on,” said Renotta Mayo, assistant librarian and event coordinator. “KCKL will be there and we are partnering with the Athens Farmers Market to create an exciting experience.”
This year things are going to be done a little differently to ensure a safe shopping experience.
“We are creating an open floor plan so our patrons can shop in safety,” Mayo said. “Masks are recommended and each vendor will have sanitizer at their booth for their shoppers.”
There will be numerous vendors present selling jewelry, figurines, comics and other fan favorites. Katherine Brown, a mystery author and Brett Mitchell, an artist and the Tyler Comic-con manager, will also have a booth.
They are doing things slightly different with the cosplay contest this year.
“We ask that you come out in your best costume and register at the Henderson County Library booth for a ticket. Ticket holders will be eligible for a prize drawing and entry is free.”
A limited number of T-shirts will be provided by Athens Screen Printing will be available for $20 each.
“It is good in these crazy times to have something to look forward to and we are excited,” Mayo said.
For more information, contact the library at 903-677-7295.
