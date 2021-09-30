The third annual Comic-Con will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Texan.
The event was well attended last year with many features continuing.
“We will have food truck lane, authors, artists and one vendor with a 3D printer creating figurines, puzzles and busts on site,” said Renotta Mayo, event coordinator.
The library will be there giving away free books and a fan fave, the cosplay contest and showcase, will take center stage.
“These costumes are hard work,” Mayo said. “They come and want to show them off and this showcase gives them 30 seconds to do so. It gives anyone who comes in costume a chance to win a prize.”
KCKL will be there as the comic book vendor and entry is free. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
One new addition this year will be a non-profit organization called Thirsty Minds, which assists kids by educating them in computer game development. They will be bringing games for guests to play.
“Comic Con is a community favorite and it means so much to the nerd culture,” Mayo said. “This event celebrates this amazing and unique group of people allowing them to meet others passionate about the same things.”
If you have any questions, call the Henderson County Public Library at 903-677-7295.
