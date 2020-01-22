Eustace High School is hosting a night of food and fun starting at 5 p.m. with a meal on January 25 followed by fun and games in Kirk Gym. Come out and meet the boys basketball teams and enjoy a 3 point shooting contest and a faculty vs alumni basketball game. There will be raffles, fun spirit gear, tamales for sale and more. All proceeds benefit EHS basketball. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and includes a free meal.
