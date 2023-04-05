Thanks to heavy rains and warmer temperatures, East Texas enjoyed an early spring as rolling waves of bright blue, deep red and rich yellow blanket Texas’ hills and plains in an impressive wildflower display.
Texas is blessed with more than 5,000 species of wildflowers, and the state’s more than 90 Texas State Parks present some of the best and safest places to view and photograph nature’s bounty of wildflowers and blooming shrubs and trees.
In East Texas, rampant Texas groundsels blanket sandy fields and post oak savannahs. Flowering eastern shrubs and trees include rusty blackhaw, redbuds, plums and hawthorns, which flourish in forest and pine savannahs.
