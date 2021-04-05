There will be an abundance of unique and hard to find plants at the East Texas Arboretum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at 1601 Patterson Rd.
Winter was not kind to local gardeners or plants, but the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society never disappoints with its Spring plant sale. Join others for the abundance of plants and trees that await you at this show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday April 10 at 1601 Patterson Rd.
The sixth annual event has a great assortment of perennials, ornamentals, trees, seeds and both flowering and non-flowering assortments. This includes replacement trees and bushes.
“I have been many places searching for the best I can find,” said Margaret Dansby, a board member and volunteer. “I have plants coming in that will replace winter damaged ones.”
There will be shrubs, flowering and shade trees, fruit and citrus trees and old fashioned roses. They will also have a flowering cherry tree coming, which is Texas friendly. Other native plants will be available including deer resistant and winter and Texas summer hardy varieties.
“We will have azaleas, hydrangeas and ferns which are very difficult to find right now,” Dansby said. “There are lots of perennials and color, even ground cover.”
Everything is running behind because of the weather, but they will have many good things coming. Topiary’s and other unique varieties will be on display.
“Come to the Arboretum and look at all of the color and pick your plants out,” Dansby said. “Pick them up, take them home and have fun, they will be on site and ready to take! This is a separate event from the master gardeners sale Friday.”
It is also a great time to browse the arboretum grounds. Please call the Arboretum for more information 903-675-5630.
