The Martin's Hundred Chapter, Texas Society Colonial Dames XVII Century, met on Oct. 12, in the Community Room of the Tri-County Public Library in Mabank. The members enjoyed a presentation by Carrie Woolverton on Women of the Mayflower which detailed the stories of the 18 women who sat sail from Plymouth, England in September 1620 to make the 66 day voyage to reach the New World. Only five women survived to prepare the First Thanksgiving Feast in 1621 in Plymouth Colony.
The National Society of the Colonial Dames XVII Century is a patriotic and historical society of American women organized in 1891 and composed of forty-four state societies. To be eligible for membership, a woman must be descended from someone who was born by 1749, resided in one of the 13 colonies by 1750 and who rendered efficient service to the country before 1776.
The Dames give an annual scholarship to a university graduate student of American history. The Texas Society sponsors an essay contest for his school students to attend a Washington Workshop Seminar for a week in Washington and raises funds for a scholarship for an American Indian to go to nursing school. The members of the Society provide flag programs, attend naturalization ceremonies to greet new citizens, promote recognition of Bill of Rights Day and commemorate historical sites. They also publish books of significant historical interest and preserve paintings, manuscripts, grave sites and buildings connected with the early history of the United States.
The next meeting of the Martin's Hundred Chapter is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, at the Library in Mabank. The meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. If you are interested in joining the Society, please contact Carrie Woolverton, honeycrek2@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.