The Trinity Valley College Board is set to lock in the 2019 tax rate on Monday.
The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Orville Pirtle Administration Building at the Athens TVCC campus.
The tax rate has been $0.138540 for the past two years. It was slightly lower at $0.135670 in 2015. Also up for a vote on Monday, is a rate of $.05 for the Palestine Branch Campus Maintenance District.
The taxes will fund a budget of about $50 million dollars for the college that has four campuses serving five counties across the north central and eastern parts of the state. TVCC began in Athens as Henderson County Junior College. TVCC now operates four campuses, serving the Texas counties of Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt, Rains, and Kaufman.
The effective rate, which is the amount that would raise the same revenue as last year is $0.130.533.
The proposed tax is well below the rollback rate of $0.140976.
The budget for 2019 was $49,351,109, following $49,065,471 in 2018 and $46,485,635 in 2017.
Also on the agenda is a report from President Jerry King which includes an update on the Terrell Health Science Center and Health Science Academy. The college bought the closed Terrell hospital facility on Highway 34 to provide more room for its popular nursing program. That enabled the program to move from a 20,000 square foot building in Kaufman to a 60,000 square foot space.
The board is made up of nine members, who come from various locations in the college district.
They are:
District 1 – Steve Grant, Athens
District 2 – Ray Raymond, Kaufman
District 3 – Kenneth McGee, Athens
District 4 – Paula Kimball, Seven Points
District 5 – David Monk, Chandler
District 6 – Charlie Resigner, Terrell
District 7 – Jerry Stone, Malakoff
District 8 – Ron Day, Mabank
District 9 – Homer Norville, Kaufman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.