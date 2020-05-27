The COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on schools around the country and Trinity Valley Community College is no exception.
President Jerry King reported that college continues to receive guidance from Governor Greg Abbott, the college coordinating board and local health officials.
King said graduation for the spring class of 560 students has been postponed until August 14.
There will be a remote on-line/social media celebration for the graduates. Health Science graduation may be scheduled earlier than August 14, depending on guidance regarding social distancing.
Classes for the Sum-mer I session will all be taught on-line except for vocational work-
force classes who will meet and follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Summer 2 classes will be decided at a later date to determine academic online and/or face-to-face options.
The college reports that all Texas Depart-ment of Criminal Justice academic summer classes have been canceled this summer. In addition TDCJ workforce classes are postponed until the units open back up.
Dormitories are set to open on July 7 unless different guidance from officials says otherwise.
Looking ahead to fall, athletics are scheduled to start August 1 as scheduled. King said the college will follow guidance from the National Junior College Athletic Association, which will be available before June 15.
As for classes schedules will remain face-to-face and on-line as originally scheduled at this point.
For the present, TVCC plans to continue with normal business operations with the doors locked following CDC protocols. Advisors offices, registrar’s office, financial aid offices, business office, and administrator’s offices have all worked very well serving our students using this format," King said.
College officials are currently working on next year’s budgets. There'll be a meeting in June and a budget committee studying the process as in have the last few years.
