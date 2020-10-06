Trinity Valley Community College has completed the every-five-year process of developing a strategic plan.
"The 2020-2025 Strategic Plan reaffirms TVCC’s commitment to learning as its central value," President Dr. Jerry King said. "The college community accepts its responsibility to provide all students with the best possible learning opportunities."
The plan, which won approval by the board of trustees on September 2, is the work of the strategic planning committee who began working on the document in the spring of 2019 during the annual administrator's retreat. It will run through 2025 and shares some of the history as well as the vision of the college.
The 2020-2025 plan states the importance of looking ahead due to rapid population growth in parts of the college service area and a shift in the demographic makeup of the populace, especially in the Hispanic community.
"The population of Texas grew 9% between 2015 and 2020 and is expected to grow another 9% between 2020 and 2025. During this time, the non-Hispanic White population was projected to decrease from 43% to 39% of the total population, while the Hispanic population would grow from 39% to 41%."
The plan lists four major goals eight general education goals for academic and workforce programs with the College. Major goals are to maximize student success, develop employee excellence, provide community enrichment and service and ensure institutional improvement.
The five-year plan comes on the heels of an eventful five years in which the college erected a bell tower, acquired the former National Guard building in Athens and expanded its nursing program into a vacant hospital building in Terrell. The bell tower at the Athens campus is on the cover page of the new plan.
The strategic plan was passed at a time when the college is facing a period of decreased enrollment due to the COVID-19 crisis, which curtailed many activities in the spring. When classes resumed in the fall the total number of students the various campuses in Henderson, Anderson, Van Zandt, Kaufman and Rains Counties, as well as online, was down from 6,624 to 5,832 from the previous September. The peak was 6,950 in the fall of 2016.
Face-to-face enrollment declined from 1,302 to 620, while online students increased from 1,645 to 1,891.
One area of increase was at the Terrell Health Science Center, with 413 students marking an increase of 55 over 2019.
