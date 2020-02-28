Trinity Valley Community College celebrated the dedication of the Ethel May and Frank Johns Clock Tower, erected on Bob McDonald Plaza at the Athens campus on Friday.
TVCC President Jerry King said the 47-foot tall tower was a dream they'd had at the college for a long time.
"When we built the Baugh building back here, the three-story building behind here, that was about 14 or 15 years ago," King said. "We talked about what we might be able to do. One of the things we talked about was the clock tower. Another thing we talked about was a water fountain or water stream."
John's wife, Ethel died
When Frank Johns' wife, Ethel died in May 2018 he donated $350,000 for the tower as a tangible way to honor her memory.
"He was such a pleasure to work with and be involved with," King said. "Believe me, this would not have happened without Frank Johns and without the Johns family's contribution to this."
"Ethel and I have enjoyed supporting scholarships at TVCC for many years because we value the eduction that a community college like TVCC can offer to the students in Henderson County," Johns said in a statement issued by the college. "Ethel would be so proud of this. She loved bells, so being able to provide funding for something as beautiful and iconic as this clock tower is a blessing.
King said the tower compares favorably with ones built at Navarro College, The University of Texas at Tyler and Panola College.
"This will be here for a long, long, long time," King said. "I feel like it's a landmark."
The tower looks exactly like the artist rendering of the tower King saw in the planning phase.
"It doesn't always work out that way," King said.
According to TVCC, the tower design matches the brick facade on existing buildings on the campus. It sports four ornamental bell shells, an electronic carillon system and four illuminated clock faces making it visible on each of the four sides.
The tower was built by the Verdin Company and RPR Construction. It is programmable to play a variety of different chimes, tolling bells and hourly strike tones.
"We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support of the Johns family," Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the TVCC Foundation Kristen Bennett said. "He and his late wife, Ethel have supported TVCC for many years and we are so pleased to be able to honor Mr. Johns and his wife with this clock tower that will beautify the Athens campus for years to come.
Under a sunny sky, the celebration was opened by the peeling of the bell striking 11 a.m., and selections from the Cardinal Singers.
State Representative Keith Bell spoke of the special nature of the occasion and the importance of education.
"I'm proud to be a part of TVCC," Bell said. "I've known Dr. King for decades, I guess at this point."
Bell said the legislature is now learning the importance of community colleges in furthering the development of area students and the economic education they offer, whether it's preparing them for a four year school or helping them learn a skill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.