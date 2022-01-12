College Board recognizes Athens student

Athens High School junior Seth Red was recently named by the College Board to the National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program. The recognition is due to his "remarkable academic achievements in school" and outstanding performance on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test.
"You have accomplished these milestones in the face of an immensely demanding period of your high school career... In a time of hardship, you demonstrated resilience and an unwavering commitment to owning your future,” stated David Coleman, College Board chief executive officer.
Seth is the son of Julie Hill and Darrell Red.
