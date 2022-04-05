Athens High School senior Aaliyah Braxton was selected for the prestigious College Board National African American Recognition Program. The honor is earned through excellent academic achievements and performance on the PSAT and/or the Advanced Placement Program.
"You have accomplished these milestones in the face of an immensely demanding year," stated David Coleman, College Board CEO. "You demonstrated resilience and an unwavering commitment to owning your future."
