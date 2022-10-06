Athens High School seniors Cage Hill and Aurora Rodriguez have been selected as College Board National Recognition Program awardees. Both students received the National Rural and Small Town Award. In addition, Rodriguez received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.
"Athens High School teachers and staff are very proud of Cage and Aurora’s achievements,” said Nicole Cornish, AHS Principal. "They are both dedicated and hardworking students who absolutely deserve this prestigious recognition by the College Board."
Hill and Rodriguez have high grade point averages, have excelled on tests such as the SAT and PSAT, and/or have earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams.
