Trinity Valley Community College President Jerry King told board members Wednesday night that he is watching enrollment numbers for fall to see how they are affected by COVID-19.
“It looks to be down about 14%,” King said.
King said the faculty returns on Monday and will have virtual in-service activities. Classes start on Aug. 24, but will be all online except for workforce courses or those that require face-to-face instruction. Those will be conducted according to Centers for Disease Control Guidelines.
King said the online courses that have been offered since the COVID-19 restrictions went into place have been going well.
The summer graduation ceremony has been canceled, but a special virtual graduation ceremony has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at
Board member David Monk made a motion, seconded by Jerry Stone to place a proposed tax rate on the agenda of a future meeting for a public hearing. The tax rate to be considered is equal to the current figure of $13,854. The rate for the Palestine branch campus is $.05.
Finance Director David Hopkins said Kaufman County’s certified property values came in below last year’s numbers, but Henderson County’s were higher.
The true total value of property in the district is hard to determine because so many taxpayers are protesting their appraisals. Hopkins said the Kaufman County Appraisal District didn’t include any of its disputed properties in their numbers, while Henderson CAD included half. Hopkins said he believes Henderson County will get most of the disputed values.
Hopkins said TVCC can keep the current tax rate and still come in under the 8% voter approval rate. If an entity wants to set a rate that increases revenues by more than 8% it would trigger an election.
Although the total value of properties in the district is more than 8%, the rules only apply to properties that were on the roll both years. New properties are excluded.
The budget will be up for approval at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
The meeting on Wednesday was conducted by teleconference.
