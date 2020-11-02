You can add an unusually cold spell in October in Athens' to the abnormal events of 2020.
The chilly October weather followed record breaking rains in September. October, which is normally one of the wettest months in the city, was below to normal precipitation wise, but the temperatures turned unseasonably cool.
The National Weather Service reported the average high at at Athens Municipal Airport for the month was 74 degrees, while the average low for the month was a chilly 52 degrees. It's not unusual to experience 90 degree days in October, but only time that occurred was on Oct. 12, with a maximum temperature of 91 degrees.
When the cool snap blew through on Oct. 28, the high only reached 49 degrees. The lowest maximum temperature for the month was recorded the following day when the mercury stalled at 45 degrees.
The low for the month came on the morning of Oct. 29, only 35 degrees. Lows stayed in the 30s for the rest of the month, with 39 on the Oct. 29 and 38 on the Oct. 30
October rainfall averages 4.96 inches, but only reached 1.64 inches on 2020. The rainiest day came on Oct. 24, when .71 inches was measured.
The 30-year temperature norm for October, ranges from a low of 54.9 to a high of 78.2. The NWS explains it might be "normal" for the weather to swing radically between extremes from day to day and year to year, but the "climatic normal" is simply an average of what has happened at such a place.
November began on Sunday. with a sunny 69 degree day. Things will be changing next week, with some chilly rain in the forecast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.