Enjoy a hot cup of complimentary freshly brewed coffee with local law enforcement from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Friday, April 14 at Kevin & Jeaneane Lilly’s McDonalds in Athens located at 1105 E. Tyler St.
Join area police officers and other community members and use this opportunity to learn more about those who serve and protect the area. This is a great time to discuss anything that might be on your mind or that you have a question about.
Chief Densmore stated last year at Coffee with Cops that events like this are important for building connections between the department and the community. "If you don't know the community you're serving, then you don't know what their needs are," he said.
Come enjoy complimentary coffee, giveaways, raffle, and conversation with law enforcement on the 14th at the Athens McDonald’s.
