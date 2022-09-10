Enjoy a hot cup of complimentary freshly brewed coffee with your local police officers from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 20 at Kevin and Jeaneane Lilly’s McDonalds in Athens.
Join up with other community members and law enforcement to discuss anything that might be on your mind or that you might have a question about. Use this opportunity to learn a little more about those who serve and protect the area.
“Coffee with Cops is our attempt to thank the men and women, who wear the badge with a spirit of excellence,” stated McDonalds, which looks forward to hosting various officials from state, national, and local jurisdictions.
Chief Densmore said at the January Coffee with Cops that events like this are important for building connections between the department and the community.
"If you don't know the community you're serving, then you don't know what their needs are," he said.
Come enjoy complimentary coffee, giveaways, raffle, and conversation with law enforcement on the 20th at McDonalds located at 1105 E. Tyler Street in Athens.
