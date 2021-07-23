Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative officials told Athens Kiwanis Club members, Tuesday, about ways members benefit from programs they offer.
Public Relations Representative Laura Melton said the Co-OP Connection card helps save at local and national businesses.
“It started as a pharmaceutical card back in about 2008,” she said.
Through the years, the program has grown beyond savings on drugs to add chiropractors, vision providers, dental locations, hearing aids and diabetic supplies to the list of savings.
The app now allows savings on many day to day purchases. It’s searchable to look for savings.
“You can save up to 70% on hotels, car rentals and cruises,” Melton said.
Members can download the Co-Op Connection App and save from their phones.
The program is brought to the community at no cost to the individuals and businesses that take part.
“I’m up here trying to sell you something, but I’m trying to sell you something that’s free,” Melton said.
Businesses that join will be listed online and on the app.
“You don’t have to have Trinity Valley as your service,” Melton said. “We are offering this to our community members as well.”
Kari Wilmeth, Public Relations Representative told the Kiwanians about Operation Roundup. Operation Round-up is a voluntary program that allows TVEC members to round up their monthly electric bills to the next whole dollar amount. The portion that is rounded up goes to the TVEC Charitable Foundation and may be used to award grant requests to local organizations. More than 40,000 members participate in the program, accounting for 92% of the total.
“As of right now, we have given more than $2 million back to more than 60 organizations on our six counties that we service,” Wilmeth said. “A few of the organizations we’ve given to, right here locally, are the food pantry, and women’s and men’s shelters.”
The 46 fire departments in TVEC’s service area get $2,500 in December each year, through Operation Roundup.
