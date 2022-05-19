The Daughters of the American Revolution, Neches River Chapter, met May 12 in Canton. Sherrie Archer, Chapter Regent, presided. The meeting's program, presented by Pat Thibodeau of the Richard Bard Chapter DAR in Mesquite, focused on the tradition of "Decoration Day," which is now called Memorial Day.
Memorial Day as an organized event began with the Civil War, according to Thibodeau. With communities grieving at the appalling numbers of war dead, many gathered at their local cemeteries to pay their respects to the deceased and to ensure their graves and memorials were well-tended. These ceremonies took place even before the war had ended. The earliest official national proclamation for such a day occurred in 1868: The leader of the Union Army announced that May 30, 1868, would be recognized that year as Decoration Day “for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion.” This tradition continued, although it was not a nationally recognized holiday every year.
Thibodeau said that while northern towns and villages often celebrated Decoration Day or Memorial Day on various dates in the spring, southern communities tended to have their celebration in the fall. It was an event honoring Civil War dead until after World War I, when it became a commemoration of the deceased in all wars. In 1971, the U.S. Congress declared Memorial Day a national holiday, to be held on the last Monday in May of every year. Also, many southern states, including Texas, recognize a separate yearly date to commemorate Confederate dead.
The human impulse to honor the dead, and to ensure graves are treated with respect, is deeply ingrained, Thibodeau said. She noted that many communities even now have their own day, not just national Memorial Day, for gathering at cemeteries to ensure that all graves are revered. And she shared her experience as a child, when her parents first took her to the grave of her deceased sister. They cleaned, pulled weeds, and otherwise worked to make sure the girl's gravesite was bright and clean and filled with flowers. Thibodeau said that experience taught her at an early age the value of the term "Decoration Day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.