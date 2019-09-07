Henderson County 4-H hosted an open house Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Texan.
The Open House allowed families who may or may not be familiar with 4-H to come and get a first-hand look at what 4-H is and what it can offer their family.
Children from Kindergarten to twelfth grade can enroll in programs such as food and nutrition, photography, archery, small animals, marksmanship and robotics. The wide range of activities are offered in a hands-on environment led by adult mentors and is represented in each county nationwide.
According to 4-h.org, In the late 1800s farmers were not as receptive to new agricultural trends, but their young people were. So they needed a way to bridge the gap and bring new techniques in to fix agricultural challenges. A. B. Graham, the founder started the youth program in Clark County, Ohio, in 1902. This was considered the birth of 4‑H in the United States. The first club was called “The Tomato Club” or the “Corn Growing Club”.
T.A. Erickson of Douglas County, Minnesota, started local agricultural after-school clubs and fairs that same year. The hands-on learning method came as a desire to bring public education to the rural community.
Jessie Field Shambaugh later developed the clover pin with an H on each leaf in 1910, and by 1912 they were called 4‑H clubs.
4‑H currently serves youth in rural, urban, and suburban communities in every state across the nation. 4‑H’ers are tackling the nation’s top issues, from global food security, climate change and sustainable energy to childhood obesity and food safety. 4‑H out-of-school programming, in-school enrichment programs, clubs and camps also offer a wide variety of STEM opportunities – from agricultural and animal sciences to rocketry, robotics, environmental protection and computer science – to improve the nation’s ability to compete in key scientific fields and take on the leading challenges of the 21st century.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.