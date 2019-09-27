Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery is set to make a proclamation declaring October Domestic Violence awareness month at 9 a.m. Monday Oct. 1, during commissioners court.
The East Texas Crisis Center, will hang t-shirts at 10 a.m. of different colors that represent victims of various crimes. WHITE- Represents women who died because of violence
YELLOW/BEIGE- Represents battered or assaulted women, RED/PINK/ORANGE- Represents survivors of rape and sexual assault, BLUE/GREEN- Represents survivors of incest and sexual abuse,PURPLE/LAVANDER- Represents women attacked because of their sexual orientation, BLACK- Represents women attacked for political reasons
Judge Wade McKinney will be presenting the ETCC with the proclamation and there will be a speaker.
The event bears witness to violence and is in order to raise awareness.
Della Cooper, outreach director said ETCC has helped 595 victims just this year, an increase of 150 victims since in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.