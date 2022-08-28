Thanks to the Athens CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, there will now be a trauma kit on hand at the Athens TX Farmers Market and Locavores-Food Truck Fridays in case of emergencies.
When DJ Warren, executive director of the Athens TX Farmers Market, met Drew Boring, CHRISTUS Health program manager of business development/strategic planning, at an Athens Chamber of Commerce luncheon over the summer, they spoke about the growth and expansion happening at the Athens CHRISTUS clinic and what a benefit it will be to the community.
They also spoke about the Athens Farmers Market and how the move to Trinity Valley Community College coupled with the market’s growth has made Warren consider many things, including safety and the need to have an emergency trauma kit available.
Boring reached out to Karen Hargrave, Athens CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic practice manager II, and she and her clinic organized efforts to supply the market with an enormous backpack full of medical supplies.
This team effort included items such as bandages, wraps, gauze, gloves, EMT shears, tape, antiseptic, splinting materials, antihistamines, instant cold packs, and many more items of practical use needed to keep an individual safe and stable until they can get to medical care or until emergency personnel arrive.
“What a tremendous blessing this is to have,” Warren said. “Even if it is just in case.”
She also pointed out that the sign behind them in the photograph shows the core values of CHRISTUS which includes dignity, integrity, excellence, compassion, and stewardship and that this gift is a “tangible example of this belief system at work in our community.”
Boring says that CHRISTUS looks forward to engaging with other entities in the future and that can manifest in many ways. Some ideas include nurses coming on-site to an organization to train on what to do in an emergency situation and other scenarios like this that allow CHRISTUS to further their mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.
Visit Locavores food trucks from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and the Athens TX Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at TVCC. For more information on CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, contact 903-675-1725.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.