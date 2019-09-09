The Disciples Clinic, in cooperation with the Athens Methodist Men, have the recipe for a delicious meal on Saturday, with its 11th annual Barbecue Luncheon.
The barbecue is the biggest fundraiser for the clinic and through the years has been successful in helping pay the cost for some of its needs. This year, the barbecue will be from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 225 Lovers Lane.
Tickets are $12 for adults, and $6 for children 12 and under. That covers the cost of the brisket, sides and extras. Tickets will be available at the door.
There are also several chances to win big prizes at the raffle at 2 p.m. First prize is a $1,000 Visa card. The second prize is a $500 Visa card, and the third prize is a $250 Visa card. You can get a single raffle ticket for $20 each, or buy a pack of six for $100.
Disciples is a faith-based, volunteer clinic dedicated to providing low-cost health care to the working uninsured of Henderson County. Qualifications for the patients include Henderson County residency, working at least 20 hours a week, having no insurance including Medicare or Medicaid, being between 19 and 64, having a total household income of less than 200 percent of the poverty level and paying a minimal co-pay.
Disciples Clinic meets many of the medical and dental needs of local residents who are employed, but lack the income or insurance to be able to afford care.
The clinic offers help with surgeries, endoscopy, stress tests and imaging. In the last quarter, there were 34 referrals for specialized care. Through the years at least eight woman have been treated for breast cancer after it was discovered due to visit from the clinic.
Only about 18 to 20% of the clinic's income comes from the patients. Other funds come from donations from churches, foundations, corporations and individuals.
The clinic was founded in 2008, by Dr. Gary Williamson, Layton Holt, Clay Estes and volunteers from First Christian Church. It's located at 604 York Street in West Athens.
