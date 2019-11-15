On Saturday, November 16, 2019, the world renowned Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas will be co-hosting our second Texas Animal Sanctuary Experience. Throughout the day, participants will divide into small groups to complete projects for our facilities, equine, wildlife, and primate teams. At lunch time everyone will get a break with a yummy plant-based meal. After lunch groups will swap to work with a different team. The day will finish with an exclusive tour of our 1,400 acre ranch where participants will see the sanctuary’s resident monkeys, horses, bears, burros, bison, tortoises, tigers and dozens of other species living a peaceful, safe and healthy life.
What:Animal Sanctuary Experience co-hosted by Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch and Explorer Chick Adventure Company
When:Saturday, November 16, 2019 starting at 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM
Where:The Ranch is located at 12526 County Road 3806, Murchison, Texas
Tickets:$99 per person. The event is restricted to women 21 years and older.
For more information and to register, visit: https://explorerchick.com/adventures/texas-animal-sanctuary-experience/. Spots are limited and tickets must be reserved in advance.
