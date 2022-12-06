An aggregate of talented voices and instrumentalists come together at First Baptist Church Athens. Sunday, for the Community Christmas production of the Antonio Vivaldi work, “Gloria.”
Tickets are available online. You can find a link on the First Baptist Church website. There is no charge for admission to the 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. performances. If you do not have a ticket, come anyway, as seats will be available.
Director Kern Railsback said “Gloria” follows last year’s well attended presentation of “Messiah.”
“It’s a well-known and beloved work, that fits well with the Christmas season,” Director Kern Railsback said.
Antonio Vivaldi composed “Gloria” in 1715 and it has become known as one of sacred music’s most uplifting choral works.
“We have a really good, professional orchestra which will make the performance exciting,” Railsback said.
Railsback said the voices include singers from local churches and choir members from Trinity Valley Community College. He explained the work was originally performed by an all-female choir but has been adapted into the four-part version to be presented in Athens. Consequently, the soloists for this production are women who are lending their extraordinary talents to the production.
Soloists are Nikki Dubose, Elizabeth Van Orden, Amber Qualls and Mary Quillin.
“Gloria” is divided into 12 movements that range from festive excitement to lament. It begin with the joyous strains of “Gloria in excelsis Deo,” celebrating the birth of Christ.
The piece moves briskly through the various sections and is roughly 30 minutes in length.
“It’s much shorter than Messiah which will give us a chance to feature the orchestra on the winter portion of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.”
The 2022 production of Gloria will be streamed for viewing by those who can not attend.
