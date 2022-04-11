The Henderson County Performing Arts Center is preparing to bring warm fuzzy memories of a classic comedy, Harvey.
The HPAC performance of Harvey, by Mary Chase, will be directed by Joclyn Ewers with performances at 7 p.m. April 21 through 23 and April 28 through 29, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.
HCPAC invites everyone to the heartwarming tale is about a meddling mother determined to find a suitable husband for her daughter, Myrtle Mae. However, her Uncle Elwood and his imaginary friend, Harvey the giant rabbit are so eccentric it seems like Myrtle Mae is set to be an old maid. After committing Elwood to a local sanitarium, hilarious misunderstandings, romance, memorable characters and a beautiful life philosophy evolve.
"As a child, I fell in love with the story of “Harvey” after watching the 1950 movie starring Jimmy Stewart," Ewers said. "As I got older and saw it multiple
times and realized that “Harvey” was not only a funny story about a man, Elwood P. Dowd, who saw an invisible rabbit. There are so many moments of greatness."
Dowd's philosophy was to be kind, a sentiment shared by his 6 foot, furry friend.
“Years ago my mother used to say to me, Elwood, in this world you must be oh so smart or oh so pleasant. Well, for years I was smart. I recommend pleasant. You may quote me.”
This beautiful story speaks from the heart and is sure to delight audiences and bring back warm memories from the classic tale.
The play won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1945.
"I’m very excited to be working with this amazing cast and crew. Please come out and support live theatre in our community," Ewers said.
Tickets are available at HCPAC.org.
