Senior Citizens of Henderson County have a great place to gather for fitness and socialization at Caren Anthony’s weekly exercise class. Around five years ago, she had the idea to offer an exercise and movement class for seniors.
Participants range in age from 70s to 90s, but there are no age restrictions. The class offers a warmup, an hour of exercise and a lot of socialization. Victims of strokes, traumatic brain injuries and other neurological disorders can also benefit from the classes offerings.
“They are social and can’t wait to see each other,” Anthony said. “Friendships are formed here, not being around each other has been difficult for them. It’s been difficult for me, I love them and can only imagine how they feel."
With the pandemic, the social needs of this particular group of citizens is even more benefitted by the gathering. Many elderly started to decline both emotionally and physically from sheltering in place, but with the high risk factor had no choice but to use caution. The class offers an outlet and therapeutic way to start recovering while still being safe.
“I can already see a difference in some of them, having a place to get up and go,” she said.
These are the people that don’t get out of the house and for many this is the only activity they do. Their kids bring them groceries and necessities.
Anthony has had people come in with canes and walk out using nothing but their own two feet.
Athens workouts are at 10:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Athens Gymnastics Center. Attendance is free due to sponsorship from GOJO Home Health. Classes are also offered at 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday Eustace Fire Department.
If you are interested in attending the class, please call 903-275-9460.
