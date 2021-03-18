Athens officials took a close look at upcoming decisions to be made on subjects like the Cain Center and projected new police station at a work session Monday, March 15.
No action was taken on the issues, but city council and staff came away with a clearer picture on what course they need to take.
A major part of the Cain Center discussion involved the possible cost of yearly membership packages for residents to use the workout facility. The council members spoke favorably of a price in the $575 range.
Mayor Monte Montgomery suggested an introductory price to pique interest in the new surroundings and equipment.
"It could be just something to get people in the doors, a little incentive," Montgomery said.
The council also heard from Public Works Director Tim Perry about the kinds of exercise and weight equipment available finished building.
Councilman Robert Gross wanted to be sure the package included enough treadmills for cardiovascular exercise.
In a recent city circulated survey, residents indicated that treadmills were their preferred form of exercise equipment for the renovated venue.
Another item covered by the council, Monday, was possible locations for a new police station. Montgomery said the city has enough land to build what it needs on the property where the current station is situated. Other possibilities include the land the city owns by the city hall on East Tyler Street and on U.S. 175 West.
The council also discussed the city ordinances involving discharging firearms in the city and keeping livestock within the city limits.
Councilwoman Sytonia Freeman raised the subject after complaints from some residents concerning repetitive shooting on property near the intersection of State Highway 19 North and North Prairieville Street.
City Director of Developmental Services Audrey Sloan said the current city ordinance prohibits shooting on public property, but not on private land.
The ordinance states:
"It shall be unlawful for any person except law enforcement officers to discharge any gun, pistol or firearm of any kind, including air rifles or pistols, or compressed air or gas operated pellet or dart guns or pistols, in, on, along or across any public street, alley, park, school ground or any public lands within the city."
The city does have to comply with all state gun laws.
As for livestock, Sloan said the city zoning ordinance stipulates what and how many animals can be kept in the city. That applies to chickens, horses, cows and other animals. As for swine, it is unlawful to keep them within 500 ft. of any residence.
Any or all of the items discussed at the workshop may appear on the agenda of a regular council meeting in the near future.
