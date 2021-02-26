The City of Athens and its residents are facing a long road before all of the damages caused by the ice storm that snarled the community during the week of Feb. 14 are corrected.
The City Council heard a recap on Monday of the work put in by city departments during the week and plans to help the residents recoup some of their losses in the weeks to come.
"It looks like our citizens came through strong," Mayor Monte Montgomery said.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said about 600 water meters had to be shut off to allow repairs of burst or leaky pipes. That resulted in a boil water notice for the customers.
"That's actually more than 10% of the meters in service in the city," she said. "That's a lot of people."
City staff at the water treatment plant at Lake Athens and line repair personnel worked long hours to restore service as quickly as possible, Borstad said.
She said she was pleased at the positive support from residents during the time of hardship. Hope Springs Water was instrumental in getting water to those whose source had been interrupted. The Rebecca Project and Sand Springs Baptist Church helped people get food during the ordeal.
Hannigan Media and City Tourism Coordinator Katie Birk posted continual updates to social media to inform the residents of the latest developments.
Borstad said Athens Police Department and Fire Department personnel were sensitive to the needs of the public who lacked power, water or got stranded on the slick roads.
"I think they had a few rocky days and slippery days," she said.
Earl in the week, Release Free Church set up a shelter for those who lost power. Later Disciples Crossing opened its site for those needing warmth. Montgomery said there were perhaps 50 people who used the shelter.
"Our citizens worked together and I don't think we could ask for more," Montgomery said.
Councilman Aaron Smith commended the public on their willingness to help their neighbors who were struggling to survive without water or heat.
In relation to the ice storm, the council approved a resolution authorizing city staff to submit requests for reimbursement as identified by FEMA’s Public Assistance Program for the Severe Winter Storm event.
Council also approved a resolution extending the disaster declaration issued by the Mayor on Feb. 15, in response to the Severe Weather Event.
