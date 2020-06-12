Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery called for city officials to look into police department procedures in the light of recent reports and accusations of excessive force by law officers in other municipalities.
"Athens has had two protests in the past week and they were both peaceful and purposeful," Montgomery said. "They were also coordinated with law enforcement and we were very pleased with this."
Montgomery said he is proud of the city and law enforcement concerning the protests.
"We as elected officials want to have open dialogue between law enforcement and the community," Montgomery said.
He asked for City Manager Elizabeth Borstad and the council to join him in conducting a study of applying restraint and other police procedures.
"If after review, we see anything that needs to be revised, we'll make those recommendations immediately."
Montgomery said he hopes the city can continue to grow in a positive way after the study.
"I think we, as a council, need to be proactive, rather than sitting around and watching the rest of the nation," Montgomery said.
Councilman Aaron Smith agreed with Montgomery's recommendation.
"I think we in the United States are blessed to have the kind of protests we had and the message sent by the protests," Montgomery said.
Councilwoman Toni Clay said "sunshine (government transparency) is a good thing and if anything needs tweaking then we should know about that and if there's not, that's something else we should know about."
In the consent agenda, the council approved a pair of appointments. Amy Grace was approved for the Parks Advisory Board. Grace serves as human resources director for UT Health Athens.
The other appointment was Ed Cunningham for the Substandard Building Commission.
On another item, first reading of a Resolution authorizing Athens Economic Development Corporation to develop and implement the Athens COVID-19 Small Business Support and Recovery Grant program and authorize required Budget Amendment in the amount of $100,000.
