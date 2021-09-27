The Athens City Council is set for a final vote on a site plan for a large development on U.S. 175 West which will include a gas station, convenience store and a quick service restaurant with a drive-through.
Director of Development Services Audrey Sloan said the project has been delayed but is on track for completion in 2022.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, at the Athens Partnership Center.
The site plan submitted by Winters Oil Partners includes a change to the entrances from U.S. 175, with the one to the southeast becoming a double entrance to accommodate the gas station and any business that might be built on the side nearest Loop 7. A stipulation added to the plan is that signage be posted on the property providing overnight parking.
Sloan said the drive-through restaurant is expected to be a Sonic.
A public hearing and vote on the site plan was conducted during the Sept. 10 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting before being passed along to the City Council.
The development is located just past the Highway 175 West intersection with Loop 7. Coming from the direction of Eustace it will provide the motorists with their first opportunity to get gas before coming into Athens. Those getting on Loop 7 can get fuel, or a bite to eat without driving into the main part of the city.
The parking lot will be large enough for 18-wheel trucks to park and re-fuel.
Winters Oil Partners, was founded in 1972 and is based in Corsicana, with developments in several area locations.
In Feb. 2020, the City Council approved a plat for the Athens development. The plat included 3.3 acres
being annexed into the city and 14.35 acres already within its boundaries. The property was zoned for planned development.
