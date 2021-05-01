Building Athens Together is seeking public input regarding the Blackshear, Fisher, Bishop
Heights Legacy Memorial Wall. The monument wall will include the names of the
administration, faculty, staff and students of the Blackshear, Fisher, Bishop Heights School from 1920 to 1965.
The proposed list of names can be found on the City’s website at www.athenstx.gov/blog/building-athens-together-is-requesting-information
If you have information concerning the current list of names, please contact Larry West at 430-502-0914 or eugene4591@icloud.com.
