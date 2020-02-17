Both the Athens ISD and the City of Athens will have elections in May as each had one contested seat at the end of the filing deadline at the close of business on Friday for municipal and school races.
For the City of Athens Place 3 Councilman Ed McCain has drawn a challenge from Athens Sytonia Freeman. Incumbents Aaron " Bubba" Smith in Place 2 and Robert Gross in Place 4 have entered and are unopposed. Council members serve two year terms.
Smith got his first council experience in 2017. When Monte Montgomery resigned the Place 1 seat in February of that year to run for mayor, it left the council one member short. Smith was selected to fill the void until the next election. A year later, he decided to run for a full term, winning the Place 2 seat.
Gross was chosen as interim councilman in November 2017 to fill an unexpired term of Tres Winn, who resigned because he was moving outside the city limits. Gross won a full term in 2018.
The Athens School Board has seats up for election this year, with both incumbents filing. Eugene Buford is seeking another term for Place 1 and Alicea Elliott has filed for Place 2. Bryan Barker is challenging Elliott for the Place 2 seat.
Barker first ran for school board in 2017. The Place 1 seat on the board was won by longtime educator Eugene Buford with 708 votes, to 423 for Thomas Faulk and 288 for Bryan Barker.
Barker has worked with the Texas Department of criminal justice, Henderson County Juvenile Probation and as a substitute bus driver for the district.
The seven Athens school board trustees serve three-year terms.
The City and Athens ISD will hold a joint election with election day balloting at the Henderson County Election Center, 201 E. Larkin St. Athens.
