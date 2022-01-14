The Athens City Council approved a resolution on Monday setting the 2022 Street Rehabilitation and Seal Coat Program into motion.
The resolution authorizes City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to implement the plan.
“We did just shy of two-and-a-half miles last year,” said Tim Perry, Public Works Director. “This year, it comes up just shy of that, a little over two miles.”
One of the big projects completed was curb and gutter on Martin Luther King. Another big overlay for 2021 was on Clinton Street. There was also considerable work on South Prairieville.
“That will conclude Prairieville,” Perry said. “We got the north end done to Tyler Street. That will take us all the way to Cayuga Drive.”
Perry said they have concentrated on some of the main corridors of the city and residential areas of Athens and made a big impact on the city streets.
Overlay is a major overhaul of the street, taking off the top and replacing it with new asphalt.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, seal-coating can result in a roadway that will last several years, nearly maintenance-free, for a fraction of the cost of completely resurfacing the roadway with fresh hot mix. Seal-coating is also a much quicker process than laying hot mix.
The City of Athens uses several guidelines for choosing the roads that will be improved during any given year. The condition of the roadway and the amount of traffic are among the determining factors.
The council also approved a request for a specific use permit from Jeannie Elise Klepper for a tattoo studio at 209 N. Prairie. The approved permit stipulates that no signage mentioning the tattoo business can be visible from the street.
Many of the items on the agenda Monday were public hearings and first readings of issues involving zoning. They will be back for final approval in two or more weeks.
