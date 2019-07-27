The Athens City Council voted on Thursday to authorize City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to execute a contract with a design firm update the master plan for the city.
Rich Leisner of Norris Design said the work could be done in 14 to 15 months. The company has offices in Dallas and Austin.
"We're very excited to be talking about a comprehensive plan update for the City of Athens," Leisner said.
They will try to stimulate new development in the downtown area and find the proper location for parking.
"We'll meet with a steering committee here in the community once a month," Leisner said. "That steering committee will help us stay on target."
There will be four major public meetings to help them understand the community and its desires. THe firm will present three scenarios for the future of Athens and ideas on how to achieve them.
"It's always important to give options, because people like to pick," Leisner said.
Sometimes parts and pieces of all three scenarios can be put together to make a preferred scenario.
The vote was 3-0, with councilmen Ed McCain and Robert Gross not present.
The council approved a final reading of an amendment to the zoning ordinance regarding communication towers and support structure. The amendment requires a minimum setback greater than or equal to the collapse zone of the tower as determined by an engineer in the State of Texas.
The amendment requires a specific use permit for construction of any towers and support structure.
The item was approved 3-0.
Also approved was a final reading of an ordinance that allows a zoning change from single family 10 to single family 7 for a property at 801 Maryland Street. The owner wants to put two minimum 1,200 square foot homes on the property. Deed restrictions on the property will prohibit placing manufactured houses at the location.
Borstad introduced Dave Campbell as the new Code Enforcement Officer. Campbell is a retired detective who began work on Monday.
The council also approved Tim Perry as the new public works director for the city. The job was most recently held by Thanasis Kombos.
