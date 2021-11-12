A gas leak in the Purtis Creek area of Van Zandt County forced the evacuation of the entire City of Eustace Friday night.
The City of Eustace stated If you can smell gas you need to evacuate immediately.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson County Senior Citizens Building and Living for the Brand Cowboy Church in Athens are open to anyone who needs shelter.
Caney Creek Baptist Church in Log Cabin, Grace Community Church, and First Methodist Church Mabank are also accepting evacuees.
Some residents in the area reported tearing up from the intense fumes some compared to a rotten egg smell.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
