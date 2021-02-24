The City of Athens has lifted its boil water notice as of Wednesday, Feb. 24. The public water system has taken the necessary actions to restore the quality of the water distributed for drinking water and consumption.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Athens public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice Feb. 17 to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The water system provided TCEQ with laboratory test results indicating the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mike Finney, Water Plant Superintendent at mfinney@athenstx.gov, 903-677-6666 or the City Hall Utility Billing Department at 508 E Tyler Street at 903-675-5131.
