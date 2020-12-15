The City of Athens is now accepting applications for the Tourism Development Grant for the upcoming fiscal year to solicit funding opportunities for tourism promotion. This grant is specifically designed to help fund projects that attract overnight visitors to Athens and is open to eligible organizations located within the Athens city limits or its vicinity.
According to State law, revenues from the Hotel Occupancy Tax must be used to support activities that promote tourism and demonstrate a positive benefit to the local hotel industry. In addition, project requests must fit within one of the required categories. Some of these categories include, promotion of the arts, sporting events, and tourism advertising and promotion.
The City will accept applications for funding considerations until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Application packets are available through the City of Athens website at athenstx.gov or in-person at City Hall, located at 508 E. Tyler St., and Development Services Center, located at 501 US- 175 BUS.
Applications will be reviewed by City Staff the week of Jan. 11 and recommendations for funding awards will be discussed with Council Jan. 25 during the regular City Council Meeting.
Organizations interested in applying for Hotel Occupancy Tax funds are encouraged to contact Katie Birk, Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator, at 903-675-8039 or via email at kbirk@athenstx.gov.
