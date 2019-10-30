The Athens City Council approved a resolution on Monday authorizing City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to enter into agreements with the Fiscal Year 2020 Tourism Development Grant applicants.
Funds will be going to five entities that requested funds.
The largest share, $19,496 was allocated for the Fair Park Complex, that was followed by $11,250 for the Athens Teenage Baseball Association, $4,400 for Watson Roping, $2,250 for the East Texas Arboretum and $2,500 to the Athens Independent School District for a basketball tournament.
Fair Park Board President Bob Miars said the Watson team roping event will bring several hundred ropers to the complex.
"Watson, each time he does an event, will have 1,800 to 2,000 teams," Miars said.
Since each individual roper might be involved in more than one team for events, it's hard to calculate just how many ropers will come. Miars said perhaps 600 ropers might come for the three day event.
Also at the Monday meeting, the council approved all of the items included in the consent agenda, which includes items set for passage without further discussion. The council voted to authorize Borstad to send a "white paper" to the concerning airport expansion plans. The document details the current use of the airport, the projected use of the airport and a $24 million phased construction plan for their approval.
The runway is now a little less than 4,000 feet, but the city is seeking funds to extend it to 5,500 feet. Consultants say the current runway is not large enough to accommodate larger aircraft.
After a brief discussion, the council also approved a resolution authorizing the change of City of Athens matching funds for the Fiscal Year 2020 Downtown Façade Improvement Grant from 80% to 50% of eligible costs. Councilman Robert Gross said, in the future he would like that kind of grant to be handled by the Athens Economic Development Corporation.
In another item, the council approved a request from D.J. Warren on behalf of Athens Texas Farmers Market for temporary street closure on November 30 to conduct Small Business Saturday. Warren's request for temporary use of the City Parking Lot on Larkin Street, Dec. 14 for a Holiday Market at the Texan also won approval.
Three agenda items, requesting permission to place manufactured homes at various locations in the city also received a favorable vote. The homes will be at 501 E. Edmonson St., 1125 N. Hamlett St., and 203 Foggle St.
