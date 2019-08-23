Those driving in Athens will find a smoother ride in several sections of the city than a couple of months ago.
"Work on the seal coating is finished," City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said.
Workers were out striping a section of N. Prairieville Street on Friday, giving it a fresh look to match the newly redone pavement. The work was on a stretch of the heavily traveled street from Larkin to Scott.
The workers took advantage of the hot, dry August weather to make progress on the roads. Work had been slowed by a rainy June.
The city set aside about $150,000 to seal coat certain streets. In July, city council awarded a bid to Reynolds and Kay for the work.
The city takes into account the amount of traffic and condition of the road to determine which streets will be a repaired in a given year. Streets in the Fiscal Year 2019 Seal Coat Program included, all of Old Kaufman, Athens Brick Road and Airport Road. Seal coating was done on portions of other streets, including Scott, Oval, N. Prairieville and Wooded Creek.
The City Council approved several streets to overhaul in March using city workers to overlay some of them, which is a more extensive fix than seal coating. Seal-coating can extend the life of a for several years, nearly maintenance-free, for a fraction of the cost of re-surfacing it with fresh hot mix.
Seal-coating is also a much quicker process than laying hot mix. Under ideal conditions, crews can cover several times as many miles in a day than hot-mix crews.
Streets in Athens are under the Public Works Department, one of nine operational departments in the city.
The total 2020 proposed budget for streets is $1,174,567. In the spring, the city will once again choose what streets to repair.
