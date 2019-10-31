The City of Athens is pleased to announce that the 2019 Athens Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Entry forms and parade packets are now available at City Hall, Development Services Center, The Chamber of Commerce, and on the City’s website at www.athenstx.gov.
The 2019 Christmas parade is organized by the City of Athens and parade partner, the Athens Chamber of Commerce. Parade sponsors include Athens Screen Printing, Atmos Energy, Kevin Lilly’s McDonalds, and Republic Services. The theme of the 2019 Athens Christmas Parade is “A Superhero Christmas”. All entrants are encouraged to decorate a float with a superhero theme as much as possible. Parade entries will be judged on creativity, incorporation of the current theme, and overall appearance.
Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners; with first place receiving $1,000, second place receiving $700, and $300 given to third place. All prize money is generously donated by our 2019 parade sponsors.
There is no entry fee this year. The parade is limited to the first 100 entries. The City of Athens urges participants to register early to ensure a place in this year’s parade. School-related marching bands and drill teams will also need to register. It is the express purpose of the 2019 Athens Christmas Parade to promote a positive image of Athens and Henderson County. It is a time for all members of the community to come together and celebrate the season, being respectful of all entrants. The deadline for all participants wishing to register is Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
For additional information about the Christmas Parade, please contact Tourism and Cultural Resources Department at 903-675-8039, visit www.athenstxs.gov, or e-mail kbirk@athenstx.gov. The City of Athens looks forward to receiving your entry form!
