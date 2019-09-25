The Athens City Council on Monday voted to transfer funds previously earmarked for the Cain Center project into an escrow account, in a money saving move for the city.
"As of October 1, when we close on them, they're no longer an outstanding obligation to the city," Joey Dirker of Hilltop Securities said.
Dirker explained the principal amount the city holds of the Certificates of Obligation is about $4.5 million. Under the terms of the new agreement, the money goes into an escrow account and the escrow agent will continue to make semi annual interest and principal payments until 2026, which is when the bonds become callable.
"Then on that date in 2026, they'll pay off the remainder," Dirker said.
According to Munibond Advisor, "in a defeasance, the issuer purchases government securities for deposit in an escrow account. The escrow account is held by a bank or trust company that serves as escrow agent. Under the terms of an escrow agreement, the government securities are irrevocably pledged to the payment of the outstanding bonds. The government securities are in a principal amount such that the principal and interest earned are sufficient to retire the principal of and interest on the outstanding bonds as they come due."
"This is the moment where it's good to king of see how much has been accomplished in the last year," said Councilwoman Toni Clay,"
Clay said during that time frame the city has rolled by taxes, increased the emergency fund reserve and returned borrowed money to save on interest charges.
In other action, the council approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to use pricing included in the contract between Henderson County and the Harris Corporation for the purchase of Radio Communications Equipment. The city will use acquire hand held radios.
The council also approved:
• authorization of Borstad to execute a Routine Airport Maintenance Program grant between the city and the Texas Department of Transportation;
• appointment of Cliff Bomer, Randy Jones, Danny Tidmore and Will Traxson to the Athens Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors and
• returning council meetings to the Athens Partnership Center at 501 N. Pinkerton Street.
• Beverly Peek for a term on the Cultural Resources Commission.
