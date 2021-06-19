The Athens City Council Monday conducted a first reading of a change to the ordinance governing the discharge of firearms in the city. The matter is likely to come up for a vote June 28.
If approved the change would toughen the regulation to make such shooting not only illegal on pubic property, but private property as well.
The item regarding discharging firearms currently states it is unlawful to discharge firearms across public thoroughfares. That includes in, on, or along a public street, alley, park, school ground, or any public land.
“This is an item we discussed in a work session back in March of this year,” said Audrey Sloan, City Director of Development. “The proposal is based on feedback from that discussion.”
She said city staff had studied ordinances in other cities and found they prohibited shooting on both public and private property.
The proposed version makes it unlawful to discharge firearms for sport shooting, target shooting or other repetitive shooting on private property of public lands in the city.
The ordinance does make an exception for peace officers performing their duty or those discharging weapons at an approved shooting range “so long as no projectile crosses onto another property.”
The ordinances sets the offense as a misdemeanor with penalty range of a fine of $5 to $2,000. Each violation will be regarded as a separate offense.
Sloan said the ordinance would not preclude someone discharging a weapon for their own protection.
Another item that came out of the March 15 workshop and is due for a June 28 vote is a change to the ordinance regulating farm animals in non-agricultural zones of the city.
The change deletes the often used term “Backyard Chickens” and “Backyard Horses” as well as the definition of “Stable, Private.”
The proposed ordinance allows no more than 12 fowl, which could be a combination of chickens, ducks, guineas, pigeons, pheasants, peacocks, geese, quail, dove or “any other similarly feathered animals,” in any area not designated as farm or ranch. An exception in the ordinance is no roosters of any kind can be kept in those areas.
Large livestock animals such as cows, horses and donkeys can be kept, but are limited to one for every three-and-a-half acres. Small animals, including pigs, goats and sheep are limited to five for every three-and-a-half acres.
Pens and enclosures of farm animals must be kept no less than 25 feet from adjoining properties, according to the proposed ordinance.
