Crossing the road at certain Athens intersections can be dangerous and the city council is interested in what can be done to improve them.
Councilwoman Toni Clay told the city council on Monday that she had recently seen a near collision at the intersection of Crestway and East Tyler Street. A few days later she was almost hit there, herself.
"I know the problem is that it goes into a parking lot at the gas station," Clay said. "I think eventually we're going to have to do something there. It's dangerous."
A shopping center, which includes McAlister's restaurant is on Crestway, south of East Tyler Street. A Shell station is on the north.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said the city can send a request to the Texas Department of Transportation for a solution to the dangerous intersection.
At a previous meeting, Councilwoman Sytonia Freeman mentioned another troublesome spot at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 59 and Belmont Avenue on the south side of town.
A traffic flow map shows significant activity there and at the intersection of Bel Air Drive, which is the exit to a residential area and elementary school.
Getting TxDOT to install a traffic signal is a possibility, but will take some study on the part of the city.
Last summer, a traffic signal at State Highway 31 and Farm-to-Market Road 1616 went into operation. Getting the light was a two-year-long project after Councilman Robert Gross mentioned there had been serious wrecks at the location.
After a traffic study, TxDOT approved the signal at the intersection that is extremely busy at certain times of the day because Enterprise Drive in the Athens Industrial Park has only one outlet, which feeds into 1616.
The cost of the signal was about $200,000.
