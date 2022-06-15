The Athens City Council authorized City Manager Elizabeth Borstad Monday to enter into a contract with Berry and Clay Construction Managers to erect the new police building with a new guaranteed maximum price.
Erick Berry said the original bid was $5,510,146. After trimming $874,750, the new maximum price is $4,635,365.
Borstad said some of the budgeted items could still come in lower and save a bit more money, such as shelving, furniture and landscaping.
A new police station for Athens had been talked about for many years. In 2015, it was envisioned as part of the complex on the Cain Center property, but further study revealed that not to be an ideal choice. The new building will be on North Pinkerton Street next to the current police station.
The council the council began to firm up plans in 2021 and put a bond election before the people to pay for a new police building. In June, 2021, Berry and Clay was chosen from among 10 applicants as construction managers at risk for the police station. The company has been working in East Texas since 1977.
In other activity at the meeting Monday, a proclamation was issued celebrating 100 years for Bruce Field, the home stadium for Athens Independent School District Athletics.
The council also agreed to provide Hotel Tax funds for Chamber of Commerce to use for the upcoming Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree. The plan is for the jamboree to be a two day event at the Cain Center July 22 and 23.
“I think this is a wonderful thing for Athens,” said Kristen Willingham, Chamber Director. “We’re expecting attendees in the thousands.”
After a discussion, the council voted to supply up to $20,000 for the jamboree. The funds will come in the form a reimbursement for money spent on the event.
Councilman Mark Carroll said he would like to see some measurement of the success of the event this year so the city can determine how much financial support it will offer in future years.
