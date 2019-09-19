Thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture, the City of Athens will be getting money for a new fire truck.
"We received a letter from Ag Commissioner Sid Miller' Department that we had received the grant," Montgomery said. "I'm just really pleased and proud for our city. With the grant, we're getting a $500,000 jump on it."
In April, Fire Chief Russell Marshall and other members of AFD appeared before the City Council to talk about equipment needs.
“What I discovered was perplexing, astonishing and discouraging, to have a city our size with overwhelming deficiencies in firefighting capabilities,” Marshall said.
In addition to upgrading the fleet of fire trucks, 33 self-contained breathing apparatus cylinder units will come to the end of their 15-year service life this year and will need to be replaced.
Borstad said the city is working toward getting additional grants to meet fire department and other needs. One is for an $800,000 Federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
"That would basically round out our firefighter apparatus," Borstad said. "It would be another fire "truck. "
The city is also seeking funds for two utility projects.
"One of them is a water line," Borstad said. "They have approved a $300,000 forgivable principal portion of a loan. We also have a sewer projects through the Water Development Board that we're waiting to hear back from."
There's also a $275,000 grant from TDA that Borstad feels confident the city will receive.
"That's specifically for waste water improvements to reduce the amount of water infiltration into our manholes." Borstad said. "There's a lot in the works right now and we're just patiently waiting to hear about several of those."
Montgomery said the City Council, when searching for a city manager, chose someone who had been familiar with the grant writing process. Elizabeth Borstad fit that description."
