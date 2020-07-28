With focus on the recent Primary runoff elections in Texas, focus has been off the municipal and school board elections taking place in Henderson County this year, but we are now within the filing window for those races.
The Texas Secretary of State elections calendar shows the filing period runs through 5 p.m. Monday. Aug. 17. Uniform election days for municipal and school races are the first Saturday in May in an odd-numbered year, the first Saturday in May in an even-numbered year, or the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
Many may have forgotten the local elections that would have been held in May were moved to November, because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place at that time. The decision to move was announced in March because they were scheduled to take place during an eight week restriction on mass gatherings.
With the elections postponed, terms of the sitting council and board members were extended until November. In the Athens City Council that affected Place 3 where incumbent Ed McCain and Sytonia Freeman were filed.
The Athens Independent School District Board had a scheduled contested race where Alicea Elliott filed for re-election in Place 2 and was opposed by Bryan Barker. Those elections are closed and no additional candidates can file.
On July 21, Henderson County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal Agreement for conducting the November 3, 2020 elections between Henderson County and Trinidad ISD.
Previously, Commissioners agreed to conduct elections for the City of Log Cabin, Trinity Valley Community College, East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District, Malakoff ISD, Brownsboro ISD LaPoynor ISD, Athens ISD, Cross Roads ISD, City of Tool, City of Gun Barrel City, City of Coffee City, City of Seven Points, Enchanted Oaks, and the City of Chandler.
