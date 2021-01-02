Though for some, the 2020 General Elections aren't yet decided, time marches on and filing for a new slate of municipal and school races begins in January.
The first date to apply for a spot on the May ballot is Jan. 13. The window closes on Feb. 12.
The City of Athens will have a mayoral race and the Place 1 council seat to be decided. Mayor Monte Montgomery and Councilwoman Toni Clay both were swept into office in May of 2017 and won re-election two years ago.
The Athens City Council has seen several changes in recent years, with a turnover in all of the seats since 2014. In May of that year, Charles Elliott won election over Place 4 incumbent Aubrey Jones by a mere 10 votes. In Place 2 Joe Whatley defeated Carol Barton, while Tres Winn won over Elaine Jenkins in Place 4.
Winn held the seat until he resigned in October 2017. Whatley stepped down that December.
Place 2 is currently held by Aaron Smith and Place 4, by Robert Gross, who were unopposed in the 2020 election. Place 3 is now held by Sytonia Freeman, who unseated Ed McCain in November.
The Athens Independent School District has two of its seven seats available in 2021. Place 3 is currently held by Rob Risko and Place 3, Gina Hunter. AISD trustees serve three year terms.
The Athens Municipal Water Authority only has elections in even numbered years. The next election, in 2022 is for seats held by Mike Peek and Marty Lindsey.
Henderson County's second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City also has council seats to be decided in 2021. The city has announced candidates can pick up packets on Jan. 5. Council Members Place 1 (East), Place 3 (West), and Place 5 (At-Large) will be decided.
Richard Yaws currently holds Place 1 and Linda Rankin Place 5; Place 3 is currently vacant.
