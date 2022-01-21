The books opened for the May 7 city and school board elections Wednesday, with candidates getting about a month-long window to sign up.
Athens Place 3 City Councilwoman Sytonia Freeman announced that she filed for another term Wednesday morning. Freeman won the seat over incumbent Ed McCain 1,829 to 1,722 in November 2020. The election had an extremely heavy turnout for a city race because it was the same day as the Presidential Election.
The other Athens City Council seats up for election in May are in Place 2, held by Aaron Smith and Place 4, held by Robert Gross. The Athens Independent School District also has three members' terms ending in May. They are Place 5 Margret Richardson, Place 6 Chris House and Place 7 Freddie Paul who were elected in May 2019.
There are seven trustees on the Athens board, serving three year terms.
The Texas Election Code states for a person to be eligible to be a candidate for, or elected or appointed to, the office of school board member, they must be: 18 years of age or older, a U.S. citizen, a Texas resident, a registered voter, not determined to be totally or partially mentally incapacitated by an appropriate court, and finally not convicted of a felony.
Gun Barrel City has two council seats and a mayoral race open for filing. David Skains is the incumbent mayor. Place 2 East, held by Rita Evans and Place 4, West held by Anne Mullins, will be up for election.
In the City of Malakoff, three council members terms are ending. Vincent Bailey Jr., Kevin Kilman and Thomas Posey will be completing two-year terms.
Malakoff ISD will conduct its election in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.